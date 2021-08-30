Ricardo Pepi and Jesus Ferreira's youthful chemistry on full display to propel FC Dallas

AUSTIN, Texas — In notching the second win in three weeks against their Austin FC rivals, FC Dallas were led by their latest rising stars in a seemingly never-ending conveyor belt of academy talent.

“They have a good chemistry,” Gonzalez said in his post-match press conference. “They have a good relationship off the field. They’re teammates from the academy. They have a lot of love for each other and each other’s families. So I think that gives them a good foundation to, on the field, show chemistry, show creativity, complementary movements, complementary energy. Not just offensively, but also defensively, to press for each other, to cover for each other. It’s never easy to expect that each will score two goals for a total of four, but it can happen when each of them get on the same page and fight for each other, fight for the club.”

Head coach Luchi Gonzalez noted that the connection on display between his two talented youngsters on Sunday harkens back to the one they made as academy players — where Gonzalez famously oversaw the development of FC Dallas youth players before taking the helm of the senior team in 2018.

Soon to be US international and man of the moment Ricardo Pepi and four-times capped USMNT international Jesus Ferreira both notched two goals in a first half that saw FCD score within five minutes and then fire off three goals in four minutes to distance themselves from the hosts and run out emphatic 5-3 winners at Q2 Stadium.

It’s chemistry that’s been evident for the pair in recent weeks as FC Dallas have mounted a 4-2-2 record to claw back within reach of the final playoff stretch with just more than two months remaining in the regular season. That run started with Pepi’s hat trick in the July 24 win over the LA Galaxy, and extended with a signature win at Sporting Kansas City the next Saturday in which Ferreira and another academy alumni, Paxton Pomykal, scored authoritative goals to make the difference.

Pepi, who has capped one of the best weeks of his life with the win at Austin, acknowledged the kinship he and Ferreira have.

“I feel like our chemistry is great on and off the field," the 18-year-old, who scored the winning penalty for MLS against Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and was called up by the USMNT for this first time this week, said. "We just play for each other. We love playing with each other. We love combining, and it just makes it easy on the field.”

Ferreira, who used the same “on and off the field” characterization of their friendship as Pepi, expressed that he’s happy with Pepi’s call up to the U.S. men’s national team — where Pepi talked about “giving my all to the team” after he opted to represent the US over Mexico.

“We want to see each other succeed,” Ferreira, who was not named in the current USMNT roster for the start of World Cup Qualifying, said. “I’m happy for him that he gets the call-up. We know we need to ball out if we want to show people what we can do. We’re two young guys that have the same goal, and it’s to score, assist, and win. And so at the end of the day, we’re going to do anything we can do to make that happen.”

Ferreira also expressed belief that the team has the depth to weather Pepi's absence for FCD's next date, on Saturday against Real Salt Lake, due to his new part-time commitment. He also feels that the team is far more than just a two-man show.