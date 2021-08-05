Reports: San Jose Earthquakes to acquire Jeremy Ebobisse from Portland Timbers

The Athletic's Paul Tenorio adds the deal will be for $1.167 General Allocation Money and that Ebobisse is expected to sign a new contract in San Jose.

Ebobisse was not on the matchday roster as Portland faced San Jose on Wednesday, a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Afterward head coach Giovanni Savarese suggested an announcement from the club would be forthcoming.

A move for Ebobisse had been a likely outcome for some time, sources told MLSsoccer.com. It was expected by all parties that a transfer to Europe would have materialized by this time, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered those expectations. In the meantime, a number of MLS teams called Portland about the forward before the club ultimately agreed to a deal with San Jose.

Ebobisse wants to play as a No. 9, rather than as a winger as he had often in Portland. The club understood that desire and helped facilitate a move.

In San Jose, Ebobisse will likely be given every opportunity to start through the center. His work-rate and pressing ability should make him a solid fit in Matias Almeyda's high-octane defensive scheme. San Jose currently sit three points below the playoff line in the Western Conference after 17 games played, the exact midpoint of the 2021 season.