Transfer Tracker

Report: Vancouver Whitecaps linked with Scottish No. 10 

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

The Vancouver Whitecaps have put in a bid to acquire Scottish playmaker Ryan Gauld, according to a report from AFTN's Michael McColl.

Gauld, 25, currently plays for Portuguese outfit Farense, where he's been since 2019. He's established himself as one of the league's most productive attackers in that time, scoring 18 goals in 55 appearances overall and acting as a creative force in midfield. Gauld scored nine goals and dished out seven assists in 33 games this season for a Farense side that struggled on the field, getting relegated from Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Vancouver look to have plenty of competition for Gauld's services, as he's also reportedly been linked to other clubs in Portugal, the English Championship and Scottish Premiership.

A move for Gauld could act as a boost for a Whitecaps attack that's in search of one amid a difficult start to their 2021 season that has seen the club score seven goals in their first eight games. The lack of a dynamic playmaker, and the club's pursuit of one, has been a prevailing storyline surrounding the Whitecaps the last few seasons. Overall, Vancouver currently sit at 2W-6L-1D in 2021 while playing at their temporary home of Rio Tinto Stadium.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Caden Clark transferred from New York Red Bulls to RB Leipzig
Houston Dynamo sign defender Teenage Hadebe, ink Tim Parker to new contract
Former Atlanta United defender Jack Gurr signs with Stephen Glass' Aberdeen

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase to get underway Friday in Dallas
MLS NEXT

MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase to get underway Friday in Dallas
Report: Vancouver Whitecaps linked with Scottish No. 10 
Transfer Tracker

Report: Vancouver Whitecaps linked with Scottish No. 10 
New England Revolution star Carles Gil named Week 9 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

New England Revolution star Carles Gil named Week 9 MLS Player of the Week
Adrian Heath on Minnesota's new signings Hunou and Fragapane: "There's a lot more to come"

Adrian Heath on Minnesota's new signings Hunou and Fragapane: "There's a lot more to come"
Ted Segal's chief aim with Houston Dynamo FC? Build a winning team
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Ted Segal's chief aim with Houston Dynamo FC? Build a winning team
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Nani, Carlos Vela shine bright in Week 9 

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Nani, Carlos Vela shine bright in Week 9 
More News
Video
Video
Why Caden Clark is a good buy for RB Leipzig
1:24:32

Why Caden Clark is a good buy for RB Leipzig
Los Angeles Versus Everyone! Who ya got in Goal of the Week?
1:08

Los Angeles Versus Everyone! Who ya got in Goal of the Week?
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. DAL | June 23, 2021
15:22

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. DAL | June 23, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. LA | June 23, 2021
15:09

Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. LA | June 23, 2021
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.