Report: Vancouver Whitecaps linked with Scottish No. 10 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
The Vancouver Whitecaps have put in a bid to acquire Scottish playmaker Ryan Gauld, according to a report from AFTN's Michael McColl.
Gauld, 25, currently plays for Portuguese outfit Farense, where he's been since 2019. He's established himself as one of the league's most productive attackers in that time, scoring 18 goals in 55 appearances overall and acting as a creative force in midfield. Gauld scored nine goals and dished out seven assists in 33 games this season for a Farense side that struggled on the field, getting relegated from Portugal's Primeira Liga.
Vancouver look to have plenty of competition for Gauld's services, as he's also reportedly been linked to other clubs in Portugal, the English Championship and Scottish Premiership.
A move for Gauld could act as a boost for a Whitecaps attack that's in search of one amid a difficult start to their 2021 season that has seen the club score seven goals in their first eight games. The lack of a dynamic playmaker, and the club's pursuit of one, has been a prevailing storyline surrounding the Whitecaps the last few seasons. Overall, Vancouver currently sit at 2W-6L-1D in 2021 while playing at their temporary home of Rio Tinto Stadium.