Report: Vancouver Whitecaps linked with Scottish No. 10 

A move for Gauld could act as a boost for a Whitecaps attack that's in search of one amid a difficult start to their 2021 season that has seen the club score seven goals in their first eight games. The lack of a dynamic playmaker, and the club's pursuit of one, has been a prevailing storyline surrounding the Whitecaps the last few seasons. Overall, Vancouver currently sit at 2W-6L-1D in 2021 while playing at their temporary home of Rio Tinto Stadium.