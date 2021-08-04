Transfer Tracker

Report: Revolution defender DeJuan Jones drawing Bundesliga interest

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New England Revolution left back DeJuan Jones is the latest MLS player to draw interest from European clubs, according to a report from Ives Galarcep.

In a story published on SBI Soccer, Galarcep details that two Bundesliga teams, as well as ones from Belgium and Greece, have expressed interest in the 24-year-old defender. Galarcep also adds that New England haven’t received any formal offers just yet, but they could be coming soon.

Jones is a converted fullback who’s naturally right-footed, though has performed well on the left-hand side of New England’s defense. The Revolution brought in Colombian left back Christian Mafla during the offseason, though Jones has kept him out of the starting XI (Mafla’s also battled injury).

During his MLS career, Jones has two goals and four assists in 52 regular-season appearances (41 starts). This year, he’s played a big role in New England vaulting into the Supporters’ Shield lead.

Jones was part of New England’s impressive class from the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. The Michigan State product went No. 11 overall, while Syracuse alum Tajon Buchanan went No. 9 overall. Buchanan, who’s a blossoming Canada men’s national team star, is also the subject of transfer interest from European clubs.

