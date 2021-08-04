Report: Revolution defender DeJuan Jones drawing Bundesliga interest

In a story published on SBI Soccer, Galarcep details that two Bundesliga teams, as well as ones from Belgium and Greece, have expressed interest in the 24-year-old defender. Galarcep also adds that New England haven’t received any formal offers just yet, but they could be coming soon.

The #NERevs are on a tear, and European clubs are taking notice of more and more of their players. You can add DeJuan Jones to that list. I'm told that a pair of Bundesliga clubs have expressed interested in the Revs left back. Here's more over at SBI: https://t.co/BrZW0Exv04

Jones is a converted fullback who’s naturally right-footed, though has performed well on the left-hand side of New England’s defense. The Revolution brought in Colombian left back Christian Mafla during the offseason, though Jones has kept him out of the starting XI (Mafla’s also battled injury).

During his MLS career, Jones has two goals and four assists in 52 regular-season appearances (41 starts). This year, he’s played a big role in New England vaulting into the Supporters’ Shield lead.