Report: NYCFC reject bid for Valentin Castellanos

Castellanos is NYCFC’s leading scorer from last season,with six goals and two assists in 22 games for the club as he helped lead the Cityzens to a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

For his MLS career, Castellanos has 18 goals and 10 assists in 60 games. He’s still just 22 and has demonstrated a lot of upside, so this is unlikely to be the last time we hear of a team from an outside league being interested in Castellanos.