Transfer Tracker

Report: NYCFC reject bid for Valentin Castellanos

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Brazilian club Palmeiras made a play for New York City FC standout Valentin Castellanos that was rejected by the club, according to a Thursday report from Argentine journalists Cesar Luis Merlo and German Garcia Grova.

Castellanos was initially linked with the Brazilian Serie A side back in February, when it was reported by Garcia Grova that the sides had reached an agreement in principle for a one-year loan with an option to buy for the 22-year-old attacker.

However, the deal evidently didn't get across the finish line, as Merlo and Grova relayed on Thursday that NYCFC rebuffed the offer made by the 2020 Copa Libertadores champions.

Castellanos is NYCFC’s leading scorer from last season,with six goals and two assists in 22 games for the club as he helped lead the Cityzens to a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

For his MLS career, Castellanos has 18 goals and 10 assists in 60 games. He’s still just 22 and has demonstrated a lot of upside, so this is unlikely to be the last time we hear of a team from an outside league being interested in Castellanos. 

For now, he projects to remain a key cog in NYCFC’s attack under head coach Ronny Deila.

New York City FC Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: LAFC set Atuesta asking price amid Palmeiras interest
Official: FC Dallas transfer Thiago Santos to Brazilian side Gremio
Report: Enzo Zidane on trial with Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Report: LAFC set Atuesta asking price amid Palmeiras interest

Report: LAFC set Atuesta asking price amid Palmeiras interest
Official: FC Dallas transfer Thiago Santos to Brazilian side Gremio

Official: FC Dallas transfer Thiago Santos to Brazilian side Gremio
Report: NYCFC reject bid for Valentin Castellanos
Transfer Tracker

Report: NYCFC reject bid for Valentin Castellanos
Report: Enzo Zidane on trial with Inter Miami CF
Transfer Tracker

Report: Enzo Zidane on trial with Inter Miami CF
Adrian Heath: Minnesota in "very strong negotiations" for much-needed signings

Adrian Heath: Minnesota in "very strong negotiations" for much-needed signings
Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel SVP of soccer operations, sporting director

Seattle Sounders name Craig Waibel SVP of soccer operations, sporting director
More News
Video
Video
Will Austin FC be "LEGENDARY" in First-Ever Season (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
1:19:50

Will Austin FC be "LEGENDARY" in First-Ever Season (2021 SEASON PREVIEW)
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.