Report: NYCFC reject bid for Valentin Castellanos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
Brazilian club Palmeiras made a play for New York City FC standout Valentin Castellanos that was rejected by the club, according to a Thursday report from Argentine journalists Cesar Luis Merlo and German Garcia Grova.
Castellanos was initially linked with the Brazilian Serie A side back in February, when it was reported by Garcia Grova that the sides had reached an agreement in principle for a one-year loan with an option to buy for the 22-year-old attacker.
However, the deal evidently didn't get across the finish line, as Merlo and Grova relayed on Thursday that NYCFC rebuffed the offer made by the 2020 Copa Libertadores champions.
Castellanos is NYCFC’s leading scorer from last season,with six goals and two assists in 22 games for the club as he helped lead the Cityzens to a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
For his MLS career, Castellanos has 18 goals and 10 assists in 60 games. He’s still just 22 and has demonstrated a lot of upside, so this is unlikely to be the last time we hear of a team from an outside league being interested in Castellanos.
For now, he projects to remain a key cog in NYCFC’s attack under head coach Ronny Deila.