Report: LA Galaxy chasing another player from France

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

The LA Galaxy might not be done shopping in France, as a report from L' Est-éclair has linked the five-time MLS Cup champions to ES Troyes AC defensive midfielder Rayan Raveloson.

The French outlet details that Raveloson could join on a three-year contract once his deal at the Ligue 2 side expires June 30, meaning LA wouldn’t have to produce a transfer fee.

Further, longtime LA outlet Corner of the Galaxy provided a follow-up report confirming the Western Conference side’s interest in Raveloson. So at the very least, there appears to be some merit behind a possible move.

Raveloson, 24, recently helped Troyes win France’s second division and gain promotion back to Ligue 1. This season alone, he's recorded one goal and two assists in 34 matches. He’s made 89 all-time appearances for the club, providing six goals and six assists.

Also part of Madagascar’s national team, Raveloson has scored twice in 11 matches, memorably helping Barea make the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

If Raveloson indeed comes to the Galaxy, he’d be the latest player the club signed from a French club. They recently signed center back Sega Coulibaly from AS Nancy and acquired wingers Kevin Cabral from Valenciennes FC) and Samuel Grandsir from AS Monaco) in previous months.

The Galaxy are in their first year under head coach Greg Vanney and have changed nearly half of their roster as the club seeks a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Through four games of the 2021 campaign, they’ve won three times.

