Report: Jonathan Bamba, Ligue 1 winner with Lille, linked with big-money MLS move

The 25-year-old Bamba has been with Lille since 2018, and won his first team trophy this season when Lille won Ligue 1 for the first time in a decade. The France youth international was a regular in the lineup during the title-winning campaign, playing 38 league games last season and scoring six goals. Bamba has been with Lille since 2018, and has played the entirety of his career in France after coming up through the Saint-Etienne academy.