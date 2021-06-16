Report: Jonathan Bamba, Ligue 1 winner with Lille, linked with big-money MLS move

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report
A report out of France is linking Lille winger Jonathan Mamba with a move to the United States, with an MLS club reportedly already putting in a significant offer for him.
Per Le 10 Sport, the unnamed MLS club put in a bid of around €15 million, about $18 million. The report also suggests that the move seems unlikely because Bamba may also receive significant offers elsewhere.
The 25-year-old Bamba has been with Lille since 2018, and won his first team trophy this season when Lille won Ligue 1 for the first time in a decade. The France youth international was a regular in the lineup during the title-winning campaign, playing 38 league games last season and scoring six goals. Bamba has been with Lille since 2018, and has played the entirety of his career in France after coming up through the Saint-Etienne academy.
Bamba may or may not be MLS bound, but should he move, he would just be the latest departure from Lille as they look set for a rebuild after winning the title. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan has already left for AC Milan, while midfielder Boubakary Soumare and manager Christophe Galtier are being linked to other clubs.