Transfer Tracker

Report: Jonathan Bamba, Ligue 1 winner with Lille, linked with big-money MLS move

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

A report out of France is linking Lille winger Jonathan Mamba with a move to the United States, with an MLS club reportedly already putting in a significant offer for him.

Per Le 10 Sport, the unnamed MLS club put in a bid of around €15 million, about $18 million. The report also suggests that the move seems unlikely because Bamba may also receive significant offers elsewhere.

The 25-year-old Bamba has been with Lille since 2018, and won his first team trophy this season when Lille won Ligue 1 for the first time in a decade. The France youth international was a regular in the lineup during the title-winning campaign, playing 38 league games last season and scoring six goals. Bamba has been with Lille since 2018, and has played the entirety of his career in France after coming up through the Saint-Etienne academy.

Bamba may or may not be MLS bound, but should he move, he would just be the latest departure from Lille as they look set for a rebuild after winning the title. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan has already left for AC Milan, while midfielder Boubakary Soumare and manager Christophe Galtier are being linked to other clubs.

Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Orlando City sign youngest player in club history
FC Dallas sign midfielder Facundo Quignon from Lanus
Report: LAFC's Diego Rossi pursued by Tottenham and Everton

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Octagonal is beautiful: Why 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying format should be celebrated
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Octagonal is beautiful: Why 2022 Concacaf World Cup qualifying format should be celebrated
Report: Jonathan Bamba, Ligue 1 winner with Lille, linked with big-money MLS move
Transfer Tracker

Report: Jonathan Bamba, Ligue 1 winner with Lille, linked with big-money MLS move
Jim Curtin has unfinished business with Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Jim Curtin has unfinished business with Philadelphia Union
Doyle: Why Inter Miami trading Rodolfo Pizarro to San Jose could be a perfect fit
Extratime

Doyle: Why Inter Miami trading Rodolfo Pizarro to San Jose could be a perfect fit
Christian Pulisic tells Trevor Noah about inspiring his hometown MLS NEXT youth club
MLS NEXT

Christian Pulisic tells Trevor Noah about inspiring his hometown MLS NEXT youth club
Daryl Dike returns to Orlando City amid "extra noise" swirling about potential transfer

Daryl Dike returns to Orlando City amid "extra noise" swirling about potential transfer
More News
Video
Video
Jonathan Mensah on Historic Crew Stadium Final Match
1:24

Jonathan Mensah on Historic Crew Stadium Final Match
Jonathan Mensah on Juneteenth and Conversations with Teammates
4:11

Jonathan Mensah on Juneteenth and Conversations with Teammates
Columbus Crew's New Home & The "Not-So Newlywed" Game with Jonathan Mensah
49:25

Columbus Crew's New Home & The "Not-So Newlywed" Game with Jonathan Mensah
Why a trade to San Jose makes sense for Pizarro, Miami
4:46

Why a trade to San Jose makes sense for Pizarro, Miami
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.