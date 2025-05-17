Orlando City sign homegrown defender Zakaria Taifi

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Orlando City SC have signed homegrown defender Zakaria Taifi through 2026 with options spanning 2027-29, the club announced Saturday.
The 19-year-old has featured extensively for Orlando City B in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying 1g/4a in 44 matches. He's made two substitute appearances for Orlando's first team.
Taifi was also a key piece of Orlando's U-17 team that won an MLS NEXT Cup title in 2021.
"Taifi is a player that represents exactly what we envision when we talk about going through the steps and completing our player development pathway," said general manager & sporting director Ricardo Moreira.
"He’s been in our academy system since he was nine years old, has worked his way up through each age group, put his time in with Orlando City B and has proven himself at each level. He’s Orlando City through and through and we’re excited for him to join the first team and take that next step."
