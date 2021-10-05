Report: FC Dallas, USMNT starlet Ricardo Pepi being pursued by Wolfsburg

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Ricardo Pepi continues to generate transfer buzz, with Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg the latest European club to express interest in signing the FC Dallas homegrown forward, according to reports from German outlets Bild and Wolfsburger Nachrichten.

Wolfsburg are among three clubs to have Pepi on their radar, per the report from Wolfsburger Nachrichten, with Dutch giants Ajax and Serie A side Genoa being the others.

It's just the latest link regarding a potential overseas move for Pepi, who has exploded onto both the MLS and international stage this year. The 18-year-old has 13 goals and three assists in 27 games (22 starts) to lead FC Dallas, plus scored the game-winning penalty kick in this year's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

That produced his first call-up to the US men's national team, where he scored a huge go-ahead goal against Honduras during September World Cup Qualifying that sparked a massive 4-1 comeback victory. In that game, Pepi was involved in all four goals in some capacity.