Report: FC Dallas loan Thomas Roberts to Austrian club

The latest is midfielder Thomas Roberts who, according to Buzz Carrick of 3rd Degree , is set to join Austria Klagenfurt on a one-year loan. They were promoted to the Austrian Bundesliga for the 2021-2022 season, which kicks off later this month.

Yet another FC Dallas academy product has been linked with a move abroad.

Breaking: Thomas Roberts is heading to recently promoted Austria Klagenfurt of the Austrian Bundesliga on a one-year loan. Departs tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hbeo4Lg4EK

Roberts, 20, has made six MLS appearances (three starts) during the 2019 season, but hasn't appeared in a match since. He has received regular playing time with North Texas SC, Dallas's USL League One affiliate. He was in the starting XI in the 2019 USL League One final, which North Texas won.

After the 2020 season, Roberts went on trial in Scotland with Hibernian. He also was a part of the FC Dallas group to train with Bayern Munich this winter.