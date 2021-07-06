Transfer Tracker

Report: FC Dallas loan Thomas Roberts to Austrian club

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Thomas Roberts FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

Yet another FC Dallas academy product has been linked with a move abroad.

The latest is midfielder Thomas Roberts who, according to Buzz Carrick of 3rd Degree, is set to join Austria Klagenfurt on a one-year loan. They were promoted to the Austrian Bundesliga for the 2021-2022 season, which kicks off later this month.

Roberts, 20, has made six MLS appearances (three starts) during the 2019 season, but hasn't appeared in a match since. He has received regular playing time with North Texas SC, Dallas's USL League One affiliate. He was in the starting XI in the 2019 USL League One final, which North Texas won.

After the 2020 season, Roberts went on trial in Scotland with Hibernian. He also was a part of the FC Dallas group to train with Bayern Munich this winter.

The midfielder has been a regular with various U.S. youth national teams, including being called into the most recent United States Under-20 camp in January, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Transfer Tracker

