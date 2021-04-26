Transfer Tracker

Report: FC Cincinnati in mix for young Dutch midfielder

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

FC Cincinnati are reportedly interested in signing Dutch midfielder Kevin Felida, but there’s stiff competition, with FC Groningen and Toulouse also in the mix for the FC Den Bosch 21-year-old.

The interest from Cincinnati in Felida was reported by Sander Janssen of Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

Felida’s contract expires in June 2022 and FC Den Bosch, which compete in the Dutch second division, are looking to fetch the largest transfer fee possible, according to Janssen's report.

Groningen had reportedly previously made an offer, but FC Den Bosch didn’t accept it.

Felida, who has come up through the Den Bosch academy, has made 102 appearances for the first team, scoring five goals and adding nine assists. The central midfielder has made 31 appearances this season, all as a starter, primarily used as a defensive midfielder.

