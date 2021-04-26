Report: FC Cincinnati in mix for young Dutch midfielder

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Report

FC Cincinnati are reportedly interested in signing Dutch midfielder Kevin Felida, but there’s stiff competition, with FC Groningen and Toulouse also in the mix for the FC Den Bosch 21-year-old.

The interest from Cincinnati in Felida was reported by Sander Janssen of Dutch outlet Voetbal International.

Felida’s contract expires in June 2022 and FC Den Bosch, which compete in the Dutch second division, are looking to fetch the largest transfer fee possible, according to Janssen's report.

Groningen had reportedly previously made an offer, but FC Den Bosch didn’t accept it.