Report: Bayern Munich's Malik Tillman opts for USMNT over Germany

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

Bayern Munich midfielder/forward Malik Tillman is in the process of filing with FIFA for a change of association to the United States that would be effective immediately, Kicker magazine reported on Thursday.

Tilman, 19, was born in Nuremberg, Germany but is still an eligible member to play for the US due to his father being born in the States. The Bayern youngster has previously played for Germany at the Under-21 level and was still being heavily recruited by U-21 coach Antonio Di Salvo to stay with the European country. However, he was not called up to Germany's U-21 European Championship qualifiers taking place in June.

The 19-year-old came up through Bayern's academy since the age of 15 and made seven appearances (one start) in all competitions with the German powerhouse side this season during their Bundesliga title-winning campaign.

What it could mean for the USMNT?

US men's national team coach Greg Berhalter's reputation for securing dual-national talent continues to grow.

But this could be a particularly crucial addition to the USMNT player pool. Tillman has been labeled as a "top quality young striker" by Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann. And the American center forward role is arguably the most open of any heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

While Tillman does not yet have any senior team experience at the international level, if he can earn a call-up and produce in the upcoming friendlies and Nation League matches in June, the Bayern Munich attacker could find himself on to Qatar this November.

Even if 2022 is a long shot, the young prospect is an early favorite looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup hosted by the United States with Canada and Mexico.

US Men's National Team

