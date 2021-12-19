USMNT Player Ratings: Bassett, Roldan and Zimmerman impress in win over Bosnia

Not to speak for the boss or anything, but he likely got everything he wanted out of this friendly. Berhalter got a few players some match fitness, checked on the responsibility level of some back-ups and had a gander at how some newbies might fit the system. The boys faithfully kept a clean sheet and eventually managed to bust Bosnia's 10-man bunker. Who could ask for much more 4-6 weeks removed from the last game played by many of the participants?