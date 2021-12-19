Three Takeaways as USMNT close 2021 with win over Bosnia & Herzegovina

Here are three takeaways from another W for the Yanks, where 14 of the 17 players utilized compete in MLS.

That gave the USMNT a record-setting 17th win in a calendar year (17-2-3 overall record), vaulting them forward with the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup only 11 months away and more qualifiers looming.

The final act for head coach Gregg Berhalter’s team was a 1-0 friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy , courtesy of a late Cole Bassett winner.

“What you see with Jordan is the speed, the ability to get behind the opponent's backline,” Berhalter said. “We were pleasantly surprised with him in camp. I think our expectations were that he wasn't going to be as fit as he was. You see he's trying to work off that rust and he's doing a great job.”

He played 78 minutes before making way for San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell ’s international debut, latching onto a clear chance in the 31st minute when his header was saved by the Bosnian 'keeper.

Morris, about 10 months removed from suffering a major knee injury while on loan at Swansea City, returned to the USMNT fold for the first time in over two years. His last cap before Saturday? A Concacaf Nations League match against Cuba in November 2019.

Jordan Morris isn’t back to his 2020 MLS Best XI form, but there were glimpses against Bosnia and Herzegovina that his ahead-of-schedule recovery from a torn ACL is progressing quite well.

This comes after he joined the Seattle Sounders for their stretch run and 13th straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance, continuing to accumulate minutes while chasing a return to his old self for the 2022 campaign.

Given his prolonged absence from the national team, both injury-induced and a byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic halting international competition during its onset, it’s easy to forget that not too long ago Morris was almost indispensable under Berhalter. Saturday’s game marked cap No. 40 for him, and his direct play can prove especially dangerous in transition.

It may be too soon for Morris to feature prominently in the upcoming January and February World Cup qualifiers, though the March window is within reason. Morris would have to perform with Seattle at a high enough level to displace Berhalter’s other winger options, and that’s no easy task when considering how those like Christian Pulisic, Timothy Weah and Brenden Aaronson can produce. Other options include Paul Arriola and Konrad de la Fuente, while Gio Reyna can feature out wide as well.

But should it be counted out entirely? Perhaps not, especially with depth needed and if Morris keeps proving that his second ACL tear is firmly in the rearview mirror.