Recap: Toronto FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

By Abbie Mood @AbbieMood

Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC played to an exciting 2-2 draw on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with a late goal from Toronto's Jonathan Osorio ensuring a share of the points between the Canadian rivals.

Toronto FC got on the board early, scoring just seven minutes in. From a free-kick into the box, Toronto homegrown defender Luke Singh was there to clean up a blocked header and get his first career goal to put TFC up 1-0.

The Whitecaps had a chance to level things up with a set piece in the 36th minute, but Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono came up with a big save to keep it 1-0 going into halftime.

The action really got going in the second 45 minutes. Ten minutes into the second period, Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini was taken down in the box and a penalty kick was awarded to the Whitecaps. Cristian Dájome stepped up to the spot and, although Bono guessed correctly, he found the back of the net to tie it up 1-1.

After the early foul, Gutierrez redeemed himself by sending a well-placed free kick into the box that found Andy Rose, who headed it in and Vancouver went up 2-1.

But Toronto didn't give up. After the Whitecaps tried to clear the ball and it bounced off the face of a defender and right to the feet of TFC midfielder Osorio, the Canadian native made it count for a 2-2 draw at the final whistle.

Advertising

Goals

  • 7" - TOR - Luke Singh | WATCH
  • 55' - VAN - Cristian Dájome | WATCH
  • 70' - VAN - Andy Rose | WATCH
  • 83' - TOR - Jonathan Osorio | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Chris Armas and Toronto FC have the challenge of balancing player minutes so that the side can remain competitive in Concacaf Champions League while also getting a good start to the MLS season. After the tie today, they’re starting the MLS season 0-1-1 as they look towards their next CCL match on Tuesday, April 27. For the Vancouver Whitecaps, they were hoping to open their season with back-to-back victories for the first time since 2018, but will have to settle for a still credible point on the road.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Toronto’s Jonathan Osorio made the Whitecaps pay for a missed clearance to save his side from going without a point through the first two weeks.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono came up big several times to keep his side in the game.

Next Up

  • TOR: Tuesday, April 27 vs. Cruz Azul (9 pm ET | FS1, TUDN)
  • VAN: Sunday, May 2 vs. Colorado Rapids (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Altitude)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC Toronto FC

Advertising

Related Stories

Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 2
MLS projected lineups - Week 2
Six teams already facing pressure heading into Week 2

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, FC Dallas 1

Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 3, FC Dallas 1
Recap: Toronto FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Recap: Toronto FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
LAFC sign 2021 SuperDraft pick Alvaro Quezada

LAFC sign 2021 SuperDraft pick Alvaro Quezada
Recap: Nashville SC 2, CF Montréal 2

Recap: Nashville SC 2, CF Montréal 2
Recap: NYCFC 5, FC Cincinnati 0

Recap: NYCFC 5, FC Cincinnati 0
Nani's "beautiful" backheel cancels out "world-class" Busio goal

Nani's "beautiful" backheel cancels out "world-class" Busio goal
More News
Video
Video
WOODWORK: Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 25th minute
0:35

WOODWORK: Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders - 25th minute
GOAL: Eduard Atuesta, LAFC - 2nd minute
0:42

GOAL: Eduard Atuesta, LAFC - 2nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas | April 24, 2021
4:11

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas | April 24, 2021
RED CARD: Chris Wondolowski, San Jose Earthquakes - 89th minute
0:23

RED CARD: Chris Wondolowski, San Jose Earthquakes - 89th minute
More Video
Greener Goals

Greener Goals

MLS is planting 27,000 trees to balance out carbon emissions associated with League and Club travel.