Recap: Toronto FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC played to an exciting 2-2 draw on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with a late goal from Toronto's Jonathan Osorio ensuring a share of the points between the Canadian rivals.
Toronto FC got on the board early, scoring just seven minutes in. From a free-kick into the box, Toronto homegrown defender Luke Singh was there to clean up a blocked header and get his first career goal to put TFC up 1-0.
The Whitecaps had a chance to level things up with a set piece in the 36th minute, but Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono came up with a big save to keep it 1-0 going into halftime.
The action really got going in the second 45 minutes. Ten minutes into the second period, Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini was taken down in the box and a penalty kick was awarded to the Whitecaps. Cristian Dájome stepped up to the spot and, although Bono guessed correctly, he found the back of the net to tie it up 1-1.
After the early foul, Gutierrez redeemed himself by sending a well-placed free kick into the box that found Andy Rose, who headed it in and Vancouver went up 2-1.
But Toronto didn't give up. After the Whitecaps tried to clear the ball and it bounced off the face of a defender and right to the feet of TFC midfielder Osorio, the Canadian native made it count for a 2-2 draw at the final whistle.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Chris Armas and Toronto FC have the challenge of balancing player minutes so that the side can remain competitive in Concacaf Champions League while also getting a good start to the MLS season. After the tie today, they’re starting the MLS season 0-1-1 as they look towards their next CCL match on Tuesday, April 27. For the Vancouver Whitecaps, they were hoping to open their season with back-to-back victories for the first time since 2018, but will have to settle for a still credible point on the road.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Toronto’s Jonathan Osorio made the Whitecaps pay for a missed clearance to save his side from going without a point through the first two weeks.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono came up big several times to keep his side in the game.
Next Up
- TOR: Tuesday, April 27 vs. Cruz Azul (9 pm ET | FS1, TUDN)
- VAN: Sunday, May 2 vs. Colorado Rapids (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+, Altitude)