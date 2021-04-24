Recap: Toronto FC 2, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2

Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC played to an exciting 2-2 draw on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with a late goal from Toronto's Jonathan Osorio ensuring a share of the points between the Canadian rivals.

Toronto FC got on the board early, scoring just seven minutes in. From a free-kick into the box, Toronto homegrown defender Luke Singh was there to clean up a blocked header and get his first career goal to put TFC up 1-0.

The Whitecaps had a chance to level things up with a set piece in the 36th minute, but Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono came up with a big save to keep it 1-0 going into halftime.

The action really got going in the second 45 minutes. Ten minutes into the second period, Vancouver forward Lucas Cavallini was taken down in the box and a penalty kick was awarded to the Whitecaps. Cristian Dájome stepped up to the spot and, although Bono guessed correctly, he found the back of the net to tie it up 1-1.

After the early foul, Gutierrez redeemed himself by sending a well-placed free kick into the box that found Andy Rose, who headed it in and Vancouver went up 2-1.