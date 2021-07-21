Recap: Suriname 2, Guadeloupe 1

A dominant attacking display saw Suriname defeat Guadeloupe 2-1 in Group C action of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Tuesday evening at BBVA Stadium, resulting in their first-ever victory at the confederation championship. Both teams were already eliminated from the knockout round before kickoff.
Suriname jumped out to a 1-0 lead courtesy of winger Gleofilo Vlijter, who cut in on the left touchline and found the back of the net from a tight angle in the 14th minute. Guadeloupe countered rather quickly, though, converting an equalizer in the 20th minute through Mattias Phaeton; it was Phaeton's third goal of the tournament, making him Guadeloupe's all-time leading scorer in the Gold Cup.
The tone was set early, with both teams pressing in the attacking third, but it all changed after an early red card to Guadeloupe's Kelly Irep in the 29th minute. The defender stamped on the Achilles' heel of Suriname's goalscorer and was sent off. It was Guadeloupe's second red card of the group stage.
The Gwada Boys held on for the remainder of the half, going into the break knotted at 1-1.
Suriname then dominated, but couldn't find their groove until the 79th minute. That's when they carved out a game-winner through Nigel Hasselbaink, who slotted home from a tight after some shifty dribbling.
In the 92nd minute, a scuffle broke out between the two sides as players came off the benches and collided on the pitch. It ended with Guadeloupe's Steve Solvet getting sent off, his second ejection of the tournament, leaving them with nine men to end the match.
Despite a late surge of pressure from Guadeloupe, Suriname held on for the 2-1 victory.
Goals
- 14' – SUR – Gleofilo Vlijter
- 20 – GLP – Mattias Phaeton
- 79' – SUR – Nigel Hasselbaink
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Neither team had an opportunity to advance further in the Concacaf Gold Cup after losing their first two Group C matches. That turned the encounter into a chance to show other Concacaf sides that they wouldn't leave empty-handed. For Suriname, they immediately set the tone that they were going to attack all match. For Guadeloupe, it was another disappointing red card after a positive start.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Gleofilo Vlijter's game-opener gets the nod after helping Suriname establish an early lead.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Mattias Phaeton. His consistent counter-attacks posed a threat for Suriname all match, and he cooly slotted home the first-half equalizer.
Next Up
- SUR: End of Tournament
- GLP: End of Tournament