Recap: Suriname 2, Guadeloupe 1

A dominant attacking display saw Suriname defeat Guadeloupe 2-1 in Group C action of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Tuesday evening at BBVA Stadium, resulting in their first-ever victory at the confederation championship. Both teams were already eliminated from the knockout round before kickoff.

Suriname jumped out to a 1-0 lead courtesy of winger Gleofilo Vlijter, who cut in on the left touchline and found the back of the net from a tight angle in the 14th minute. Guadeloupe countered rather quickly, though, converting an equalizer in the 20th minute through Mattias Phaeton; it was Phaeton's third goal of the tournament, making him Guadeloupe's all-time leading scorer in the Gold Cup.

The tone was set early, with both teams pressing in the attacking third, but it all changed after an early red card to Guadeloupe's Kelly Irep in the 29th minute. The defender stamped on the Achilles' heel of Suriname's goalscorer and was sent off. It was Guadeloupe's second red card of the group stage.