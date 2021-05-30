Recap: Real Salt Lake 1, Minnesota United 1

The hosts wasted very little time getting shots on the board, getting close to scoring an opening goal in the seventh minute through Paulo Ruiz. The team did not have to wait long for the game's opening goal, which Damir Kreilach scored in the 13th minute. From a free kick, Aaron Herrera sent the ball towards Ruiz on the right side of the pitch. Ruiz then sent the ball towards the front of goal, where Kreilach was waiting for a light touch that broke the deadlock.

RSL rode that momentum a little while longer, but the rhythm of play shifted at about the midway point of the half. The Loons got close in the 28th minute when debutant Adrien Hunou's header was wide of the target. Despite their efforts, Minnesota ended the first half without a shot on target.

The second half was back and forth but with neither team excelling offensively as they went without a shot on target for the first 30 minutes of the period. RSL's Justin Meram finally forced goalkeeper Tyler Miller into a save in the 75th minute with his shot from distance.

The match livened up in the 78th minute, when a goalkeeping error led to Minnesota's first shot on target and an equalizer. Zac MacMath was unable to collect from a cross, with the ball bouncing out of his grasp, bouncing back off Hansen and bobbling into the back of the net.