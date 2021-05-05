Recap: Philadelphia Union 1, Atlanta United 1

Kacper Przybylko 's 88th-minute tally canceled out Santiago Sosa 's goal in first-half stoppage time as the Philadelphia Union secured passage to the Concacaf Champions League semifinals 4-1 on aggregate following a 1-1 draw with Atlanta United in Tuesday's second leg at Subaru Park.

Already nursing a 3-0 lead from last week's first leg in Atlanta, Philadelphia had a great chance to put an exclamation point on the tie in the 10th minute, but Olivier Mbaizo's shot went just wide of the net. Atlanta saw a few half-chances throughout the first half but failed to get anything on target as they faced a long road to turn the already large deficit while the Union at times delivered waves of pressure to the delight of the Subaru Park crowd.

But Atlanta found life through Sosa, whose strike inside of first-half stoppage time—his first professional goal—made it 1-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate.

The second half took on a wide-open flair as the Union were looking for the dagger and Atlanta a miracle comeback, with several close calls in particular by Philadelphia ultimately going begging and a great chance from Erick "Cubo" Torres to give the Five Stripes their second goal of the night coming to nothing.