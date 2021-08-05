Recap: New York Red Bulls 0, FC Cincinnati 0

The New York Red Bulls were forced to settle for a single point at home to FC Cincinnati on Wednesday as the two Eastern Conference sides played to a goalless stalemate at Red Bull Arena.

The home side had numerous chances to take all three points and snap a four game winless streak, but some profligate finishing enabled Cincinnati to claim a valuable road point as both sides remained below the playoff line.

The Red Bulls dominated out of their gate, with their familiar pressing penning Cincinnati back. And within five minutes they had the woodwork rattling. Played into space by Caden Clark, Patryk Kilmala's first touch bounced up on him and his subsequent volley cannoned back off Kenneth Vermeer's crossbar.

An even better opening arrived in the 28th minute but again the Red Bulls failed to take advantage. This time Wikelman Carmona was played clear through on goal by Fabio but the teenage Venezuelan shot wide of the near post. Carmona was again the culprit six minutes into the second half, coming up with an even more glaring miss when the goal appeared at his mercy after Vermeer parried a Cristian Casserers Jr. shot straight into his path but Carmona somehow failed to hit the target.

The chances kept coming, and going, for Gerhard Struber's men. Midway through the second half, it was Fabio's turn to fail to make the most of an opening when he received a low ball across the face of the box on a Red Bulls breakaway but his shot was blocked by a recovering defender.