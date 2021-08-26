MLS All-Stars lineup: Roldan brothers make history among 6 Sounders starters vs. Liga MX

Alex and Cristian Roldan will make history in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (9:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada), becoming the first brothers to feature in the same MLS All-Stars team.
The Roldans will be two of six Seattle Sounders players to start against the Liga MX All-Stars, the joint-most players from any one club to start for an MLS All-Stars team in the event's history. That number equals the record set by D.C. United in 2006 when the MLS All-Stars took on, and beat, Premier League side Chelsea.
The other Sounders players chosen by All-Star coach Bob Bradley to start the game are defenders Yeimar Gomez Andrade and Nouhou, midfielder Joao Paulo and striker Raul Ruidiaz.
Orlando City's Peruvian stopper Pedro Gallese will start in goal, with Nashville SC's Walker Zimmerman completing the defense. Last year's MLS Cup MVP Lucas Zelarayan of the Columbus Crew will be charged with pulling the strings behind a front three of New England's Gustavo Bou and LAFC's 2020 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, Diego Rossi, alongside Ruidiaz.