Mexico vs. Guatemala: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group A match

Both sides are looking for their first goal after playing their opening match of the tournament. Mexico opened the tournament with a disappointing 0-0 draw with Trinidad & Tobago, while Guatemala finished Sunday's round of matches with a 2-0 loss to El Salvador.

What to know: Mexico

Mexico will be looking to remind the audience of their status as a regional powerhouse on Wednesday, particularly after failing to score and only picking up a point in their opening game. Against Guatemala, El Tri has the opportunity to prove the last game was just a blip as they attempt to defend their title.

Mexico, though, will be without Hirving Lozano for the rest of the tournament. The forward came off in the 18th minute against Trinidad & Tobago after suffering a head injury. He is out of the hospital, but the Mexican federation said Sunday he will require more tests and plastic surgery for an injury on his left eyebrow. He will be out for four to six weeks.