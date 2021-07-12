Mexico vs. Guatemala: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group A match

By Pardeep Cattry @pcattry

Group A action at the Concacaf Gold Cup continues on Wednesday, when reigning champions Mexico take on Guatemala, eyeing top spot in the group against a team yet to get a point on the board,

Both sides are looking for their first goal after playing their opening match of the tournament. Mexico opened the tournament with a disappointing 0-0 draw with Trinidad & Tobago, while Guatemala finished Sunday's round of matches with a 2-0 loss to El Salvador.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When

  • Wednesday, July 14 | 9:30 pm ET

Where

  • Cotton Bowl | Dallas, Texas

Advertising

How to watch and stream

  • FS1, TUDN

What to know: Mexico

Mexico will be looking to remind the audience of their status as a regional powerhouse on Wednesday, particularly after failing to score and only picking up a point in their opening game. Against Guatemala, El Tri has the opportunity to prove the last game was just a blip as they attempt to defend their title.

Mexico, though, will be without Hirving Lozano for the rest of the tournament. The forward came off in the 18th minute against Trinidad & Tobago after suffering a head injury. He is out of the hospital, but the Mexican federation said Sunday he will require more tests and plastic surgery for an injury on his left eyebrow. He will be out for four to six weeks.

Lozano's absence could, though, present an opportunity for LA Galaxy homegrown Efrain Alvarez to start against Guatemala.

What to know: Guatemala

Guatemala will face Mexico just days after becoming the last team to enter the group stage. They take the place of Curacao, who had to drop out after a number of positive COVID-19 tests required several members of the team to quarantine and miss the tournament.

Guatemala comes into the game after a 2-0 loss to El Salvador in the opener, and like most nations, with a squad full of domestically-based talent. The team is also fairly inexperienced. Only player has more than 30 caps — goalkeeper Ricardo Jerez, who has 53 caps — while eight have single digit caps.

Gold Cup

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Jamaica 2, Suriname 0
Gold Cup

Recap: Jamaica 2, Suriname 0
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 12
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 12
Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright to step down at end of 2021 season

Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright to step down at end of 2021 season
Mexico vs. Guatemala: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group A match

Mexico vs. Guatemala: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Group A match
Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12

Real Salt Lake's Damir Kreilach voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12
Real Salt Lake Midfielder Damir Kreilach Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12

Real Salt Lake Midfielder Damir Kreilach Voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 12
More News
Video
Video
Club & Country Postgame Show - July 11
1:01:35

Club & Country Postgame Show - July 11
HIGHLIGHTS: USA vs Haiti | July 11, 2021
3:57

HIGHLIGHTS: USA vs Haiti | July 11, 2021
GOAL: Stephen Eustaquio, Canada - 26th minute
0:50

GOAL: Stephen Eustaquio, Canada - 26th minute
GOAL: Sam Vines hits the back of the net for USA
0:47

GOAL: Sam Vines hits the back of the net for USA
More Video
Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame & postgame shows

  • Starting lineups reaction and analysis
  • Tactical breakdown of key matchups
  • Highlights and interviews
  • Fan polls