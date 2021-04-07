Recap: LD Alajuelense 0, Atlanta United 1

Atlanta secured the win thanks to a second-half penalty conversion from Ezequiel Barco and despite being down to 10 men for more than 45 minutes following a red card for goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Heinze's men found themself on the front foot in the opening stages of the contest in Costa Rica but showed signs of a team that were still learning the ins and outs of the first-year head coach's system — in comparison to an in-form and in-season Los Leones side.

And the visitors saw a great chance go begging in the 14th minute as Barco's diagonal pass in the box found its way to Lisandro Lopez, but the former Porto, Lyon and Racing Club man was unable to time the touch correctly to open the scoring. Alajuelense, for their part, failed to give Brad Guzan a heavy challenge in the first half until just past the half-hour mark as Adrian Martinez found plenty of space behind the right side of the defense, forcing the Atlanta goalkeeper to leave his area to snuff out the chance. Later, in the 39th, Emerson Hyndman tagged one just inside the box that was turned aside by Leonel Moreira.

But the game took a sharp turn moments before the half as a sliding tackle by Guzan outside the box was first ruled a yellow card before being elevated to a red by referee Hector Said Martinez. That not only meant Atlanta were down to 10 men, but it meant the debut of 18-year-old Rocco Rios Novo, signed on loan to Atlanta United 2 from Lanús in March and inked to a four-day short term agreement on Monday with regular backup Alec Kann recovering from injury.

Atlanta, though, took the lead inside of the first five minutes of the second half following a tight penalty call against Alajuelense, with Barco stepping up to the spot and barely sneaking it to the right of an outstretched Moreira to open the scoring. Later, Rios Novo passed his first test with a big save just before the hour mark as the hosts looked to level it on a free kick.