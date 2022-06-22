Recap: LA Galaxy upset in US Open Cup by Sacramento Republic, 2-1 

After a cupset win at home against the San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup Round of 16, Sacramento Republic knocked off the LA Galaxy , 2-1, in the quarterfinals at Dignity Health Sports Park Tuesday night.

The Quails meet the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal clash between Sporting Kansas City and Union Omaha of USL League One in the semifinals.

The goal that sunk the Galaxy was scored, almost appropriately, by former Quakes midfielder Luis Felipe, who took the space given to him and skipped a low show off the grass and past Jonathan Klinsmann inside the far post.

It was a dream start for Sacramento Republic, which raced out to a 1-0 lead courtesy of a 4th minute goal by Rodrigo López. Keko Gontan quickly played Douglas Martinez into space and the Honduran cut the ball back to Lopez, who hammered his first-time effort past Klinsmann to cap the well-worked goal.

The Galaxy leveled in the 18th minute courtesy of an own goal by Conor Donovan, who was defending Derrick Williams’ near-post run on a corner kick whipped in by Efra Alvarez when the ball glanced off his head and into the net.

Just before the hour mark, Greg Vanney made a trio of changes, including bringing on Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez.