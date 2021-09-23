Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Nashville SC 5

A Hany Mukhtar brace propelled Nashville SC to an emphatic 5-1 win over Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night. The win keeps the Boys In Gold in second place in the Eastern Conference, while Miami remain in ninth, three points out of the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff position.

Nashville scored early and often in Ft. Lauderdale, and despite a few flashes from Miami, the result seemed a foregone conclusion after the first half.

Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville after just three minutes, pouncing on an Alistair Johnston cross to fire home from close range. The in-form attacking midfielder made it a brace in the 48th minute, pouncing on a spilled save from goalkeeper Nick Marsman before beating two defenders to finish into an empty net.

In between, Marsman was at the center of Nashville’s second goal. The Miami ‘keeper flapped at a cross from Johnston, which landed at the feet of Aníbal Godoy. Marsman attempted to come out and claim the ball but missed, leaving the goal gaping for Walker Zimmerman, who rose above Blaise Matuidi to head home.