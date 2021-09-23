Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Nashville SC 5

A Hany Mukhtar brace propelled Nashville SC to an emphatic 5-1 win over Inter Miami CF on Wednesday night. The win keeps the Boys In Gold in second place in the Eastern Conference, while Miami remain in ninth, three points out of the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff position.
Nashville scored early and often in Ft. Lauderdale, and despite a few flashes from Miami, the result seemed a foregone conclusion after the first half.
Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville after just three minutes, pouncing on an Alistair Johnston cross to fire home from close range. The in-form attacking midfielder made it a brace in the 48th minute, pouncing on a spilled save from goalkeeper Nick Marsman before beating two defenders to finish into an empty net.
In between, Marsman was at the center of Nashville’s second goal. The Miami ‘keeper flapped at a cross from Johnston, which landed at the feet of Aníbal Godoy. Marsman attempted to come out and claim the ball but missed, leaving the goal gaping for Walker Zimmerman, who rose above Blaise Matuidi to head home.
Randall Leal added a fourth goal for Nashville in the 70th minute, and Alistair Johnston scored his first goal in a Nashville shirt in second half stoppage time. Gonzalo Higuaín added a consolation goal for Miami with a finish worthy of his pedigree. But the result was never in doubt, and ended in an resounding victory for the visitors.
Goals
Three Things
- BIG PICTURE: Nashville responded emphatically after a disappointing loss to Toronto last weekend, scoring five goals in a match for the third time in 2021. It was less positive for Miami, who’ve conceded nine goals in their last two home matches, and are once again outside of a playoff position.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar’s goal in the sixth minute set the tone for the match. The early lead for Nashville opened the game up, and the three points seemed to be on the cards after the early strike.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season in the win, boosting his case to be included in the MVP discussion.
Next Up
- MIA: Wednesday, September 29 at Atlanta United | 7:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NSH: Sunday, September 26 at Chicago Fire | 1:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)