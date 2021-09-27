Inter Miami's Gregore has red card rescinded by Independent Review Panel

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore has had his one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the second yellow card, and accompanying red card picked up against Nashville SC last week, rescinded by The Independent Review Panel, Major League Soccer announced Monday.

Gregore was red-carded in the 86th minute of Miami's 5-1 home defeat on September 22 following a second caution he picked up for a tackle on Nashville defender Daniel Lovitz.

While the suspension and fine for the red card have been rescinded, Gregore will be suspended for Miami’s next match, against Atlanta United on Wednesday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), due to yellow card accumulation. His first yellow card, in the 75th minute of the match, was his 11th accumulated yellow card of the season.

The Independent Review Panel consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Since Miami’s appeal on Gregore’s red card was successful, the club maintains their remaining one unsuccessful appeal for any future red cards in the 2021 season.

Gregore Inter Miami CF

Advertising

Related Stories

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 27
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Portland Timbers, DC United shine bright in Week 27
Recap: Inter Miami CF 1, Nashville SC 5

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 27
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 27
Inter Miami's Gregore has red card rescinded by Independent Review Panel

Inter Miami's Gregore has red card rescinded by Independent Review Panel
FC Cincinnati start over, again: Where do they go from here?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

FC Cincinnati start over, again: Where do they go from here?
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 27

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 27
Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes named Week 27 MLS Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes named Week 27 MLS Player of the Week
Rapper Yo Gotti joins DC United as part of expanded ownership group

Rapper Yo Gotti joins DC United as part of expanded ownership group
More News
Video
Video
Top bins only! Which Week 27 goal will win?
1:42

Top bins only! Which Week 27 goal will win?
Portland Timbers score 6 on RSL, Seattle's rare win in SKC
26:10

Portland Timbers score 6 on RSL, Seattle's rare win in SKC
Did the ball cross the line in Minnesota? Right PK call in New England?
5:15

Did the ball cross the line in Minnesota? Right PK call in New England?
Breaking down the top moments from Week 27
4:04
The Wrap

Breaking down the top moments from Week 27
More Video