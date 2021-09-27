Inter Miami's Gregore has red card rescinded by Independent Review Panel

Gregore was red-carded in the 86th minute of Miami's 5-1 home defeat on September 22 following a second caution he picked up for a tackle on Nashville defender Daniel Lovitz .

Inter Miami CF midfielder Gregore has had his one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the second yellow card, and accompanying red card picked up against Nashville SC last week, rescinded by The Independent Review Panel, Major League Soccer announced Monday.

While the suspension and fine for the red card have been rescinded, Gregore will be suspended for Miami’s next match, against Atlanta United on Wednesday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+), due to yellow card accumulation. His first yellow card, in the 75th minute of the match, was his 11th accumulated yellow card of the season.

The Independent Review Panel consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one independent representative nominated by the Professional Referee Organization.