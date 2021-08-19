Recap: Inter Miami CF 3, Chicago Fire FC 2

In a match between two Eastern Conference teams looking to overcome slow starts to the season to mount a playoff push, Miami struck first through on-loan Indiana Vassilev before Luka Stojanovic provided an assist – for Francisco Calvo – and a goal of his own on either side of halftime to put the Fire in the ascendency. Miami, though, would not be denied. After Robbie Robinson put them back on level terms, Pizarro struck for his first goal of 2021 as Miami got a stoppage-time winner at home for the second match running.

Miami took the initiative from kickoff while looking to continue their recent upturn in form. The best early opportunities fell Gonzalo Higuain's way when he made his way into the box but hit a left-footed shot wide across the face of goal, much to the frustration of onlooking Inter Miami owner David Beckham.

It was Higuain's linkup play that caught the eye, though, and in the 34th minute it helped produce the game's opening goal. From a quick break, the former Argentine international dropped off the front and played a perfect through ball for Robinson. While the initial effort was parried by Bobby Shuttleworth, Vassilev was on hand and adjusted his body well mid-stride to finish into the empty net and mark his first MLS start with his second goal.

The hosts held a thoroughly deserved lead, yet it was also painfully short-lived. Just six minutes later, Chicago were level when Calvo's near-post header from Stojanovic's corner kick couldn't be kept out by Nick Marsman despite the Miami 'keeper getting a solid hand to the ball.

Things then got worse for Miami just three minutes after the halftime interval. This time Stojanovic supplied the emphatic finish after being left unmarked on the penalty spot to dispatch Stanislav Ivanov's low cross from the right for the midfielder's fourth goal in three games.

Miami produced a fightback of their own, though. Just past the hour mark, Higuain's class was again on display when he delivered a delightful cutback into the center of the box where Robinson took it in stride and finished with the outside of his right foot from close range.