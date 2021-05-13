Recap: Houston Dynamo 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Maxi Urruti scored his second goal for his newest club 11 minutes after halftime, and the Houston Dynamo held on for a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday evening at BBVA Stadium.

Derrick Jones did much of the heavy lifting on the goal in his first start for Houston, dispossessing SKC's Gadi Kinda and eventually feeding Urruti.

Marko Maric made four saves as Houston kept a clean sheet against Kansas City for the first time since 2017, including denials of Kinda and Alan Pulido after the Dynamo had gone in front.

Adding injury to insult for Sporting, winger Johnny Russell exited the match with an apparent leg injury in the 20th minute.