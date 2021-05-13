Recap: Houston Dynamo 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Maxi Urruti scored his second goal for his newest club 11 minutes after halftime, and the Houston Dynamo held on for a 1-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday evening at BBVA Stadium.

Derrick Jones did much of the heavy lifting on the goal in his first start for Houston, dispossessing SKC's Gadi Kinda and eventually feeding Urruti.

Marko Maric made four saves as Houston kept a clean sheet against Kansas City for the first time since 2017, including denials of Kinda and Alan Pulido after the Dynamo had gone in front.

Adding injury to insult for Sporting, winger Johnny Russell exited the match with an apparent leg injury in the 20th minute.

Houston preserved their first victory since opening weekend despite being outshot 8-2 overall and 4-1 in efforts on target, and holding 44 percent of the possession.

Goals

  • 56' - HOU - Maxi Urruti | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: This probably wasn't a final score most fans of either club had in mind. Houston's clean sheet was the first kept by the Dynamo in 12 matches dating back to last year. Meanwhile, SKC was held scoreless in a regular season action for the first time in nine matches.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: It all began with a duel in midfield between Jones and Kinda. Only moments later, Jones was racing down field and feeding Urruti for a go-ahead goal that came a bit against the run of play.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Derrick Jones. His assist was but one portion of a dynamic performance in the No. 6 role. He was involved in 15 duels, second-most on the Dynamo behind Fafa Picault, and easily won the most with 10.

Up Next

  • HOU: Saturday, May 15 at Colorado Rapids (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
  • SKC: Sunday, May 16 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US, DAZN in Canada)
