Recap: DC United 3, Philadelphia Union 1

Yordy Reyna scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and D.C. United snapped out of a three-match slide with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night at Audi Field.
Reyna's fourth goal of the season came after he earned an earlier penalty for D.C. United, awarded after a Video Review for a foul by Alvas Powell, and converted by Ola Kamara for his team-leading 12th goal of the season.
Ramon Abila added his fourth goal of the season – and second since his arrival in D.C. United this month – in second-half stoppage halftime to seal the Black & Red's first win over the Union since 2017.
The Black-and-Red also avoided a season sweep after Philadelphia won the first meeting 1-0 in Washington in May and a return fixture 2-1 at Subaru Park in July.
Philadelphia took an early lead through an own goal from D.C. United center back Steve Birnbaum, created by Alejandro Bedoya's menacing cross from the right.
But the Union were outshot 14-10 overall and 9-2 in efforts on target. All-Star goalkeeper Andre Blake made six saves to keep the visitors in it, including two exceptional diving stops in the first half.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: D.C. United's victory snapped one of the longer runs of MLS rivalry dominance in recent memory. The Union went 10 games without defeat, winning nine of those and building a +19 goal differential in the series over that stretch.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The Black-and-Red appeared headed for even more frustration when the Union took the lead largely against the run of play. But then they got a break they needed – and earned, frankly – when referee Rubiel Vazquez was called over to review a potential penalty kick foul on Powell.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Yordy Reyna gets the nod for making the two plays that mattered most: reaching a 50-50 ball before Powell to win a penalty, and showing up in the perfect spot to slam home a rebound after Kamara's header forced Blake into another save.
Up Next
- DC: Saturday, Sept. 11 at New York Red Bulls | 7 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- PHI: Friday, Sept. 3 vs. New England Revolution | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)