Recap: DC United 3, Philadelphia Union 1

Yordy Reyna scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and D.C. United snapped out of a three-match slide with a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night at Audi Field.

Reyna's fourth goal of the season came after he earned an earlier penalty for D.C. United, awarded after a Video Review for a foul by Alvas Powell, and converted by Ola Kamara for his team-leading 12th goal of the season.

Ramon Abila added his fourth goal of the season – and second since his arrival in D.C. United this month – in second-half stoppage halftime to seal the Black & Red's first win over the Union since 2017.

The Black-and-Red also avoided a season sweep after Philadelphia won the first meeting 1-0 in Washington in May and a return fixture 2-1 at Subaru Park in July.

Philadelphia took an early lead through an own goal from D.C. United center back Steve Birnbaum, created by Alejandro Bedoya's menacing cross from the right.