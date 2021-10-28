Recap: DC United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

Kevin Paredes scored his third goal of the year on nine minutes and D.C. United moved back above the Eastern Conference line in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs chase with a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night at Audi Field.

Four days removed from one of the shakiest performances of his career, Bill Hamid made five saves to keep his eighth clean sheet, which lifted D.C. above the Red Bulls and CF Montréal in the playoff chase while snapping a four-match winless run.

Hamid's presence was crucial as Paredes exited in the 38th minute with an injury and D.C. attacker Paul Arriola departed at halftime due to match fitness issues in his own return from a knock.

RBNY created the majority of the chances, leading 17-4 in shots and 5-3 in efforts on target, but lost attacking momentum after Patryk Klimala failed to hit the target on a breakaway with only Hamid to beat midway through the second half.