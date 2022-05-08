Recap: DC United 2, Houston Dynamo FC 0

Taxi Fountas scored his second MLS brace and D.C. United grabbed a 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo FC under the rain at Audi Field Saturday night.

Steve Birnbaum denied Houston from notching the opening goal by blocking Darwin Quintero's shot off the line in the 24th minute.

D.C. took the lead on a corner kick in the 35th minute when Julian Gressel sent the ball at the top of the box for Fountas. The Greek striker chose finesse over power and gently sent the ball in the back of the net.

Fountas added a second in the 43rd minute with a powerful strike inside the 18-yard box after wrestling for the ball with Adam Lundqvist.