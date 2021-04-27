Gyasi Zardes: Columbus Crew SC "on the same playing field" as CF Monterrey

Columbus Crew SC have never advanced past the quarterfinal of a continental club tournament, despite their relative vast history around these parts.

Columbus were eliminated at the quarterfinal stage of each of the Concacaf Giants Cup in 2001, Concacaf Champions Cup in 2003 and then twice in the modern Concacaf Champions League, in 2010 and 2011. If they are to make club history this year, it won't come easy.

The Crew are preparing for a quarterfinal clash against Liga MX giants CF Monterrey on Wednesday (8:30 pm ET | FS2, TUDN), the modern kings of this tournament, having won it four times over the last decade

“I’m excited this group has the opportunity to face one of the best teams in Concacaf," Crew head coach Caleb Porter said on a virtual press conference Tuesday. "It’s a great opportunity for this group, this club. Is it a statement maker? I don’t know. I’m less concerned about that, I’m more concerned about advancing. I’m excited to see where this group stacks up against one of the best teams in Concacaf.”

Columbus eased past Real Esteli 5-0 over two legs in the Round of 16, while Monterrey beat Atletico Pantoja 6-1 on aggregate. The winner of this series will face either Toronto FC or Cruz Azul in the semifinals.