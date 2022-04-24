Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Charlotte FC 0

William Yarbrough stood tall and the Colorado Rapids played Charlotte FC to a 0-0 draw at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night.

The Rapids knocked at the door early. Diego Rubio looked to bag the opener but only managed to find the crossbar in the ninth and the 24th minutes.

Back from halftime, Yarbrough denied Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski with two consecutive saves in the 49th minute to keep the clean sheet.

Gyasi Zardes made his Rapids debut, a day after getting traded from the Columbus Crew, coming off the bench at the hour mark.