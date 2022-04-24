Recap: Colorado Rapids 0, Charlotte FC 0

William Yarbrough stood tall and the Colorado Rapids played Charlotte FC to a 0-0 draw at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night.
The Rapids knocked at the door early. Diego Rubio looked to bag the opener but only managed to find the crossbar in the ninth and the 24th minutes.
Back from halftime, Yarbrough denied Daniel Rios and Karol Swiderski with two consecutive saves in the 49th minute to keep the clean sheet.
Gyasi Zardes made his Rapids debut, a day after getting traded from the Columbus Crew, coming off the bench at the hour mark.
Yarbrough came up big in stoppage time with a huge save on McKinze Gaines, who was through on goal and looking for the game-winner.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Charlotte FC tried to grab all three points, but will have reasons to celebrate nonetheless. The expansion side notched their very first point on the road. Colorado got their first taste of Gyasi Zardes, who gave a 30-minute shift off the bench. With the draw, the Rapids now have a 20-game unbeaten streak at home in the regular season, setting a new club record.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: William Yarbrough denied McKinze Gaines who was through on goal in the first minute of stoppage time to keep Colorado's clean sheet intact.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Charlotte had their eyes on a road win, but William Yarbrough came up with big stops in the second half to secure the scoreless draw.
Next Up
- COL: Saturday, April 30 vs. Portland Timbers | 9:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- CLT: Saturday, April 30 at Orlando City | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)