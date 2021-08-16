Recap: Chicago Fire FC 1, Columbus Crew 0

Luka Stojanovic ’s goal with less than 15 minutes remaining lifted Chicago Fire FC to a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew at Soldier Field on Sunday evening.

It was the second win in a row for the Fire, whose unbeaten streak is now at four ahead of a six-match road trip. The Crew have now lost four straight.

Neither goalkeeper was called into action until the 23rd minute when Gaston Gimenez's attempt from beyond the box was easily handled by the Crew's Eloy Room. In the 42nd, Chinonso Offor had a dangerous opportunity in front of the Columbus net that was ultimately snuffed out.

Meanwhile, the Crew had a strike from Darlington Nagbe put inches wide of the target in the opening minutes, but failed to pose a serious first-half threat to the hosts outside of that.

Chicago's defense was tested in the early stages of the second half as a Columbus side looking to end their losing streak found themselves on the front foot coming out of the locker room. But the Fire saw a chance go by the wayside just past the hour mark when Fabian Herbers received a deflected ball in the box and fired it right into the arms of Room. They had an even better chance in the 72nd minute, but a header by Robert Beric was pushed over the bar by Room.

But the breakthrough for Chicago finally came in the 77th minute through Stojanovic, whose third goal in two matches made it a 1-0 Fire lead. Shouts for a handball in the box by the Crew were ultimately for naught as Video Review confirmed the call on the field.