Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0

By Sydney Hunte @SHWrites

Chicago Fire FC and the LA Galaxy couldn't exert any damage on each other and walked away with a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening at Soldier Field.

Neither Chicago nor LA were credited with a shot on goal on the night, despite some lively moments at either end of the field. The Galaxy appeared to take a 1-0 lead early in the second half on two occasions through Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Douglas Costa, but saw both negated on offside calls, the second through Video Review.

Ultimately, there was nothing to separate the two sides ahead of their US Open Cup third-round matches on Tuesday, as Chicago played to their fourth draw of the season and the Galaxy saw their two-match winning streak come to an end.

Goals

  • None

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: While neither team was credited with a shot on goal in this one, it could have just as easily been three points for LA, as they had a pair of goals disallowed on offside decisions. For Chicago, it's a familiar theme, as despite keeping their fifth clean sheet in seven matches this season, they have been held without a goal in five matches. They'll especially look back on a glorious chance by Kacper Przybylko the Polish striker should have done much better with in the end.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Moments after Chicharito saw the offside flag go up on what looked to be the opening goal, he looked to have played Douglas Costa in on the Brazilian DP's second goal of the season. Video Review, though, determined Costa was offside and the goal wouldn't count.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Gaston Gimenez gutted out a full-match effort despite being shown a 49th-minute yellow card and suffering an apparent leg injury late on. He was involved in 15 duels (winning 45 percent of them), added a pair of key passes, and completed 76 percent of his passes.

Next Up

  • CHI: Tuesday, April 19 vs. Union Omaha | 8:00 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round
  • LA: Tuesday, April 19 vs. San Diego Loyal SC | 10:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round
Chicago Fire FC LA Galaxy

Related Stories

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 7
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 7 Positional Rankings
Kit Matchups: What your club is wearing for MLS Week 7
More News
More News
Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia and claim U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 
Generation adidas Cup

Champions! Portland Timbers defeat Valencia and claim U-15 Generation adidas Cup title 
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0
Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3

Recap: DC United 2, Austin FC 3
Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1

Recap: Minnesota United FC 3, Colorado Rapids 1
Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Orlando City SC 2

Recap: Columbus Crew 0, Orlando City SC 2
Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffers Achilles injury

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan suffers Achilles injury
More News
Video
Video
GOAL: Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami CF - 42nd minute
1:15

GOAL: Robbie Robinson, Inter Miami CF - 42nd minute
HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers U15 vs Valencia CF U15
2:03

HIGHLIGHTS: Portland Timbers U15 vs Valencia CF U15
HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. United vs. Austin FC | April 16, 2022
4:18

HIGHLIGHTS: D.C. United vs. Austin FC | April 16, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids | April 16, 2022
4:24

HIGHLIGHTS: Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids | April 16, 2022
More Video
Who ya got?!

Who ya got?!

Free to play. Easy to Play. Correctly predict the outcome in six matches and you could win the $50,000 jackpot!