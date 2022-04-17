Recap: Chicago Fire FC 0, LA Galaxy 0

Chicago Fire FC and the LA Galaxy couldn't exert any damage on each other and walked away with a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening at Soldier Field.
Neither Chicago nor LA were credited with a shot on goal on the night, despite some lively moments at either end of the field. The Galaxy appeared to take a 1-0 lead early in the second half on two occasions through Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and Douglas Costa, but saw both negated on offside calls, the second through Video Review.
Ultimately, there was nothing to separate the two sides ahead of their US Open Cup third-round matches on Tuesday, as Chicago played to their fourth draw of the season and the Galaxy saw their two-match winning streak come to an end.
Goals
- None
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: While neither team was credited with a shot on goal in this one, it could have just as easily been three points for LA, as they had a pair of goals disallowed on offside decisions. For Chicago, it's a familiar theme, as despite keeping their fifth clean sheet in seven matches this season, they have been held without a goal in five matches. They'll especially look back on a glorious chance by Kacper Przybylko the Polish striker should have done much better with in the end.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Moments after Chicharito saw the offside flag go up on what looked to be the opening goal, he looked to have played Douglas Costa in on the Brazilian DP's second goal of the season. Video Review, though, determined Costa was offside and the goal wouldn't count.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gaston Gimenez gutted out a full-match effort despite being shown a 49th-minute yellow card and suffering an apparent leg injury late on. He was involved in 15 duels (winning 45 percent of them), added a pair of key passes, and completed 76 percent of his passes.
Next Up
- CHI: Tuesday, April 19 vs. Union Omaha | 8:00 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round
- LA: Tuesday, April 19 vs. San Diego Loyal SC | 10:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup 3rd Round