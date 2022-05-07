Recap: Charlotte FC 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Both sides were aggressive to start the match, but Miami were wasteful. Phil Neville's side created several mouth-watering looks at goal but struggled to finish, with Robbie Robinson and Indiana Vassilev hitting shots directly at goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from close range.

After the break, the match quieted down significantly. Miami asked questions in possession, but both sides seemingly lacked the final touch to create and finish a quality chance.

Shinyashiki provided that quality. Just four days after being traded to Charlotte from the Colorado Rapids, the 2019 Rookie of the Year ghosted to the back post to meet a cross from Yordy Reyna in the 68th minute. It was by no means an easy finish, requiring a deft touch to keep the volley down and find the side-netting, but was well-rewarded with a goal and a victory.