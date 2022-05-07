Recap: Charlotte FC 1, Inter Miami CF 0

A goal from Andre Shinyashiki in his Charlotte FC debut proved to be the difference, giving the expansion side a 1-0 win against Inter Miami CF on Saturday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.
Both sides were aggressive to start the match, but Miami were wasteful. Phil Neville's side created several mouth-watering looks at goal but struggled to finish, with Robbie Robinson and Indiana Vassilev hitting shots directly at goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina from close range.
After the break, the match quieted down significantly. Miami asked questions in possession, but both sides seemingly lacked the final touch to create and finish a quality chance.
Shinyashiki provided that quality. Just four days after being traded to Charlotte from the Colorado Rapids, the 2019 Rookie of the Year ghosted to the back post to meet a cross from Yordy Reyna in the 68th minute. It was by no means an easy finish, requiring a deft touch to keep the volley down and find the side-netting, but was well-rewarded with a goal and a victory.
Goals
- 68' - CLT - Andre Shinyashiki | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Things are looking up in Charlotte. After plenty of questions in preseason from inside and out, the expansion side has won their last four home matches and is right in the Eastern Conference mix. They traded a sizable package of allocation money for Shinyashiki earlier this week and were instantly rewarded with a game-winning goal. Miami, on the other hand, have lost two in a row after a club-best four-match winning streak across all competitions.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Charlotte manager Miguel Ángel Ramírez was aggressive with his substitutions, and the move paid off. Two subs combined for the goal, with Reyna's excellent ball matched by a fantastic Shinyashiki strike.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Kristijan Kahlina was the difference for Charlotte. The Croatian netminder made six saves, including a pair of point-blank stops in the first half to preserve a clean sheet and a win.
Next Up
- CLT: Wednesday, May 11 at Richmond Kickers | 6:30 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round
- MIA: Tuesday, May 10 vs South Georgia Tormenta FC | 8:00 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round