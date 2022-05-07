Recap: CF Montréal 4, Orlando City SC 1

CF Montréal hopped over Orlando City SC into third place in the Eastern Conference table with a 4-1 win at Stade Saputo Saturday afternoon.
Montréal broke the ice in the 21st minute with Joel Waterman's first MLS goal after Video Review confirmed he was onside on the play. The hosts then doubled their lead on 52 minutes when Alistair Johnston crossed the ball for Djordje Mihailovic, who continued his torrid early run of form with his fifth goal of the season.
Orlando would cut Montréal's lead to one on a corner kick in the 72nd minute when Joao Moutinho headed home a quality service from Mauricio Pereyra, but Joaquin Torres restored Montréal's two-goal cushion in the 81st. The Argentine received a pass from Zachary Brault-Guillard, turned himself towards goal and beat Pedro Gallese with a far-post shot.
Brault-Guillard poured it on with Montréal's fourth goal of the match three minutes later with a shot from a tight angle, confirming the emphatic home victory.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Montréal are continuing their impressive ways following an unbeaten month of April. With the win, the Canadian side's unbeaten streak increased to a club-record seven matches since their exit in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. Orlando suffered their first road defeat of their 2022 campaign after a 2-0-2 start to the season.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Zachary Brault-Guillard iced the match with this finish that lit up Stade Saputo.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Joaquin Torres brought the skills to Stade Saputo and backed it up on the stat sheet. The Argentine netted Montréal’s important third goal of the match and added two assists to his tally.
Next Up
- MTL: Saturday, May 14 at Charlotte FC | 7:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TVA Sports, TSN in Canada) | MLS Regular Season
- ORL: Tuesday, May 10 vs. Philadelphia Union | 7:00 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round