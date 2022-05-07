Recap: CF Montréal 4, Orlando City SC 1

CF Montréal hopped over Orlando City SC into third place in the Eastern Conference table with a 4-1 win at Stade Saputo Saturday afternoon.

Montréal broke the ice in the 21st minute with Joel Waterman's first MLS goal after Video Review confirmed he was onside on the play. The hosts then doubled their lead on 52 minutes when Alistair Johnston crossed the ball for Djordje Mihailovic, who continued his torrid early run of form with his fifth goal of the season.

Orlando would cut Montréal's lead to one on a corner kick in the 72nd minute when Joao Moutinho headed home a quality service from Mauricio Pereyra, but Joaquin Torres restored Montréal's two-goal cushion in the 81st. The Argentine received a pass from Zachary Brault-Guillard, turned himself towards goal and beat Pedro Gallese with a far-post shot.