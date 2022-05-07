Recap: CF Montréal 4, Orlando City SC 1

By Tristan D'Amours @tristandamours

CF Montréal hopped over Orlando City SC into third place in the Eastern Conference table with a 4-1 win at Stade Saputo Saturday afternoon.

Montréal broke the ice in the 21st minute with Joel Waterman's first MLS goal after Video Review confirmed he was onside on the play. The hosts then doubled their lead on 52 minutes when Alistair Johnston crossed the ball for Djordje Mihailovic, who continued his torrid early run of form with his fifth goal of the season.

Orlando would cut Montréal's lead to one on a corner kick in the 72nd minute when Joao Moutinho headed home a quality service from Mauricio Pereyra, but Joaquin Torres restored Montréal's two-goal cushion in the 81st. The Argentine received a pass from Zachary Brault-Guillard, turned himself towards goal and beat Pedro Gallese with a far-post shot.

Brault-Guillard poured it on with Montréal's fourth goal of the match three minutes later with a shot from a tight angle, confirming the emphatic home victory.

Goals

  • 21' - MTL - Joel Waterman | WATCH
  • 52' - MTL - Djordje Mihailovic | WATCH
  • 72' - ORL - Joao Moutinho | WATCH
  • 81' - MTL - Joaquin Torres | WATCH
  • 84' - MTL - Zachary Brault-Guillard | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Montréal are continuing their impressive ways following an unbeaten month of April. With the win, the Canadian side's unbeaten streak increased to a club-record seven matches since their exit in the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals. Orlando suffered their first road defeat of their 2022 campaign after a 2-0-2 start to the season.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Zachary Brault-Guillard iced the match with this finish that lit up Stade Saputo.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Joaquin Torres brought the skills to Stade Saputo and backed it up on the stat sheet. The Argentine netted Montréal’s important third goal of the match and added two assists to his tally.

Next Up

  • MTL: Saturday, May 14 at Charlotte FC | 7:00 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in US; TVA Sports, TSN in Canada) | MLS Regular Season
  • ORL: Tuesday, May 10 vs. Philadelphia Union | 7:00 pm ET (ESPN+) | US Open Cup Fourth Round
CF Montréal Orlando City SC

Related Stories

Saturday wraparound: Charlotte FC, CF Montréal win big at home in Week 10
2022 MLS Fantasy: Week 10 DGW Positional Rankings
MLS Disciplinary Summary
More News
More News
USMNT center back Miles Robinson exits Atlanta United match with leg injury

USMNT center back Miles Robinson exits Atlanta United match with leg injury
Recap: CF Montréal 4, Orlando City SC 1

Recap: CF Montréal 4, Orlando City SC 1
Recap: Charlotte FC 1, Inter Miami CF 0

Recap: Charlotte FC 1, Inter Miami CF 0
Saturday wraparound: Charlotte FC, CF Montréal win big at home in Week 10

Saturday wraparound: Charlotte FC, CF Montréal win big at home in Week 10
Gregg Berhalter talks player development: “MLS is essential to the national team”
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Gregg Berhalter talks player development: “MLS is essential to the national team”
MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 10
Predict 6

MLS Predict 6 presented by BetMGM: Your complete guide to Week 10
More News
Video
Video
Ronaldo Cisneros hat trick! Atlanta United attack finds rhythm
2:15

Ronaldo Cisneros hat trick! Atlanta United attack finds rhythm
GOAL: Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United FC - 36th minute
0:52

GOAL: Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United FC - 36th minute
GOAL: Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United FC - 27th minute
0:48

GOAL: Ronaldo Cisneros, Atlanta United FC - 27th minute
GOAL: Chinonso Offor, Chicago Fire FC - 11th minute
0:38

GOAL: Chinonso Offor, Chicago Fire FC - 11th minute
More Video
MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Star Game

MLS All-Stars to face the LIGA MX All-Stars in the 2022 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target on August 10