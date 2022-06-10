He's back! Alphonso Davies nets brace for Canada in return

By Johnathan Wright @jwrightofficial

Alphonso-Davies-june9-b

He's back!

After missing out on the last two windows of World Cup qualifying due to a COVID-related heart issue, former Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown Alphonso Davies scored a brace for the Canadian men’s national team in their 4-0 win over Curacao in Concacaf Nations League A play at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Bayern Munich star opened the scoring from the spot, showing off his foot skills to beat the Caribbean defender in the box before being taken down. He waved off his teammate Cyle Larin claiming responsibility as the penalty kick taker prior to slotting it home past Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room.

The 21-year-old added his second of the night, combining brilliantly with former Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea before finding the back of the net with his left foot.

It's a poetic return as Davies made his professional debut at BC Place with the Whitecaps as a homegrown player. His first Canadian cap also came against Curacao back in 2017.

The 21-year-old now has 31 appearances (27 starts) for Les Rouges, recording 12 goals and 15 assists.

This is the first match for Canada during the June international window after canceling their friendlies against Iran (political reasons) and Panama (player protest).

Concacaf Nations League Canada

