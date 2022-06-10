He's back! Alphonso Davies nets brace for Canada in return

After missing out on the last two windows of World Cup qualifying due to a COVID-related heart issue, former Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown Alphonso Davies scored a brace for the Canadian men’s national team in their 4-0 win over Curacao in Concacaf Nations League A play at BC Place in Vancouver.

The Bayern Munich star opened the scoring from the spot, showing off his foot skills to beat the Caribbean defender in the box before being taken down. He waved off his teammate Cyle Larin claiming responsibility as the penalty kick taker prior to slotting it home past Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room.