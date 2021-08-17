MLS statement on alleged racially motivated attack on Vancouver Whitecaps Academy players

Major League Soccer is aware that three Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy players were violently assaulted in an allegedly racially motivated attack on the evening of Saturday, August 14. Our first priority is to continue to support the health, safety and well-being of our players and their families during this painful and upsetting time. We stand united in unequivocally condemning violence, discrimination, racism and hate in all of its destructive forms. Major League Soccer and the Whitecaps are working together to closely monitor the situation. We are all committed to supporting that anyone proven to be involved in this assault is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.