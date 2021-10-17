Recap: Austin FC 0, Minnesota United FC 1

Franco Fragapane 's 16th-minute goal was the difference as Minnesota United FC came away with an important 1-0 win over Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday evening, ensuring they'll remain above the playoff line at the end of the weekend.

The win put Minnesota in sixth place in the Western Conference with just five matches remaining until the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Austin remain bottom of the table in the West and, with Real Salt Lake's victory over the Colorado Rapids, face elimination from postseason contention should the LA Galaxy defeat the Portland Timbers later on Saturday.

Minnesota opened the scoring just past the quarter-hour mark after Brad Stuver surrendered a dangerous rebound following an Austin turnover. It fell to Hassani Dotson, whose pass to Fragapane was poked past Stuver to make it 1-0.

But Austin, needing at least a draw to keep their faint playoff hopes alive through the weekend, held much of the play after falling behind. They could have leveled in the 78th minute through Cecilio Dominguez, whose strike missed just inches to the right of Tyler Miller's goal. Shouts for an Austin penalty after Moussa Djitte appeared to have been knocked over in the box during the buildup ultimately went unheard.

That, coupled with Miller's sliding save in the ninth minute and a key grab in second-half stoppage time — along with a last-gasp missed header from Sebastian Driussi — accounted for just a few of the chances that the hosts should have put home.