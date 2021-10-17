Recap: Austin FC 0, Minnesota United FC 1

Franco Fragapane's 16th-minute goal was the difference as Minnesota United FC came away with an important 1-0 win over Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Saturday evening, ensuring they'll remain above the playoff line at the end of the weekend.
The win put Minnesota in sixth place in the Western Conference with just five matches remaining until the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Austin remain bottom of the table in the West and, with Real Salt Lake's victory over the Colorado Rapids, face elimination from postseason contention should the LA Galaxy defeat the Portland Timbers later on Saturday.
Minnesota opened the scoring just past the quarter-hour mark after Brad Stuver surrendered a dangerous rebound following an Austin turnover. It fell to Hassani Dotson, whose pass to Fragapane was poked past Stuver to make it 1-0.
But Austin, needing at least a draw to keep their faint playoff hopes alive through the weekend, held much of the play after falling behind. They could have leveled in the 78th minute through Cecilio Dominguez, whose strike missed just inches to the right of Tyler Miller's goal. Shouts for an Austin penalty after Moussa Djitte appeared to have been knocked over in the box during the buildup ultimately went unheard.
That, coupled with Miller's sliding save in the ninth minute and a key grab in second-half stoppage time — along with a last-gasp missed header from Sebastian Driussi — accounted for just a few of the chances that the hosts should have put home.
Ultimately, Minnesota's goal stood as the only one of the night as they ended a three-match winless streak.
Goals
- 16' - MIN - Franco Fragapane | WATCH
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Minnesota had failed to come away with three points in their previous three matches headed into this one. But they were able to right the ship away from home and remain in the Western playoff places, with a chance to push further toward a home postseason match with a home win against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Austin will come away rueing the fact that they weren't able to get a goal past Tyler Miller, and now will have to wait out the Galaxy's result as their already slim hopes of making the playoffs in their debut season have all but vanished completely.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Austin would have made it a 1-0 match less than 10 minutes into the contest. But Tyler Miller was up to the task as he erased an early Austin chance.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Miller was credited with eight saves on the evening, helping anchor Minnesota's defense against an Austin side desperate for goals.
Next Up
- ATX: Wednesday, October 20 at San Jose Earthquakes | 10:30 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- MIN: Wednesday, October 20 vs. Philadelphia Union | 8:00 p.m. ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)