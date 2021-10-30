Recap: Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

Toronto FC stole an away point via a late goal by Jordan Perruzza , the first of his MLS career, as they battled Atlanta United to a 1-1 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday evening.

Atlanta held a 1-0 lead through the 88th minute but failed to put away Toronto, who have long been eliminated from Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs contention. Instead, a draw means that the Five Stripes' hold on an Eastern Conference postseason spot is far from guaranteed despite sitting in sixth place at the final whistle.

Things started well enough for Atlanta, who benefited from a massive mistake by Quentin Westberg at the quarter-hour mark to take the lead. The Toronto goalkeeper mishandled a ball in front of his own net and was dispossessed by Luiz Araujo, who cashed a simple open-net finish for a 1-0 lead.

The hosts looked to extend their advantage but couldn't add the finishing touch they needed in the final third. They appeared to grab a second goal in the 55th minute when Ezequiel Barco curled a gorgeous finish past Westberg that was ultimately disallowed on an offside call.