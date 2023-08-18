Real Salt Lake sign Jamaican international Kevon Lambert

While at Phoenix Rising from 2017-23, Lambert helped them qualify for the playoffs in all but one season. He also recorded 15 goals and 11 assists in 161 appearances across all competitions.

“Kevon adds size and international experience along our spine, whether on our backline or in the midfield,” technical director Kurt Schmid said in a release. “He has developed into, arguably, one of the most consistent players in the USL, and his international experience proves that he is ready for the next challenge.”

The 26-year-old defender/midfielder arrives from the second-division club on a deal through the 2025 MLS season.

On the international stage, Lambert has earned 25 caps for Jamaica – including four during this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup. He is the seventh Reggae Boyz to play for RSL, following in the footsteps of Andy Williams, Lovel Palmer, Khari Stephenson and more.

“I arrived in Phoenix as a boy and now I leave there as a man, a man now focused on doing whatever I can to help RSL win trophies this season and provide the club a solid, dependable, versatile long-term piece,” Lambert said.

“I’m proud to be the latest in a long line of Jamaican internationals to call Salt Lake home, and I look forward to representing the shield and playing before this spectacular fan base.”

Lambert is RSL's third addition of the summer, following deals for striker Cristian Arango and midfielder Nelson Palacio. Following the Leagues Cup break, the Claret-and-Cobalt are currently third in the Western Conference standings and await a US Open Cup semifinal on Wednesday vs. Houston Dynamo FC.