Real Salt Lake sign midfielder Scott Caldwell through 2023

Real Salt Lake have signed free-agent midfielder Scott Caldwell through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday, ending the 30-year-old's nine-season run with the New England Revolution.
“We have long admired Scott for his quality on the field and professional approach to the game,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. "When he became a free agent this year, he was a natural target for our club. He brings another excellent option to our midfield, as well as long-term experience in a proven, winning environment.”
Caldwell was New England's second homegrown signing in club history when he joined in 2013, compiling 229 appearances (175 starts) with five goals and 18 assists. He helped New England lift the 2021 Supporters' Shield and reach MLS Cup 2014.
Caldwell joins an RSL squad that made the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, scoring huge road upsets over the Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City before falling to the Portland Timbers.
“I’m excited to start this new chapter in my career with RSL this season,” Caldwell said. “I can’t wait to start training with my teammates and working with Pablo, Matt and the entire coaching staff. I’m fired up to win games for this city and for our fans.”