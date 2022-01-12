Real Salt Lake sign midfielder Scott Caldwell through 2023

Real Salt Lake have signed free-agent midfielder Scott Caldwell through the 2023 MLS season, the club announced Wednesday, ending the 30-year-old's nine-season run with the New England Revolution .

“We have long admired Scott for his quality on the field and professional approach to the game,” RSL general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. "When he became a free agent this year, he was a natural target for our club. He brings another excellent option to our midfield, as well as long-term experience in a proven, winning environment.”