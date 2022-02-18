Real Salt Lake sign free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Real Salt Lake have signed free-agent defender Johan Kappelhof for the 2022 MLS season with an option for 2023, the club announced Friday.
Kappelhof, 31, spent 2016-21 with Chicago Fire FC before departing the club this past offseason.
“We’re excited to welcome Johan to Real Salt Lake,” technical director Kurt Schmid said in a release. “Johan’s experience in Major League Soccer speaks for itself and adds value to our roster. His veteran presence and understanding of what it takes to compete in this league will only enhance the competition within our roster, specifically our backline.”
Mainly playing at center back, the Dutchman featured in 147 regular-season matches with Chicago and chipped in 10 assists. He’s amassed over 12,200 competitive minutes in the league.
Before coming to MLS, Kappelhof featured extensively for Dutch Eredivisie side Groningen. He developed in Ajax’s academy.
At RSL, Kappelhof joins a center-back corps that's led by Justen Glad and Marcelo Silva.