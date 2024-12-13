Real Salt Lake select Forster Ajago in Re-Entry Draft 

Real Salt Lake selected Forster Ajago in Stage 1 of the 2024 MLS Re-Entry Draft, signing the Ghanaian forward through 2025 with options for 2026-27, it was announced Friday.

Signed by Nashville SC out of Duke University ahead of the 2024 MLS season, Ajago played just under 400 minutes in his rookie year. He spent most of his time with the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Huntsville City FC, producing 7g/3a in 13 appearances.

Ajago, 23, adds depth to a striking corps led by Cristian "Chicho" Arango and Anderson Julio.