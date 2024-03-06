Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz out for 2024 season

The 25-year-old Argentine’s recovery timeline will be determined after consultation with doctors.

"I want you to know that this is not the end," Ruiz wrote on his Instagram account. "I will simply get back up stronger than ever to do what I love most, which is playing soccer."

This is Ruiz’s second long-term knee injury in less than a year, after he had right meniscus surgery in August 2023. He recovered for RSL’s 2024 opener, starting two of their three matches this season.