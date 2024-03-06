Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz out for 2024 season

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz suffered a season-ending knee injury (left ACL tear) earlier this week in practice, the club has confirmed.
The 25-year-old Argentine’s recovery timeline will be determined after consultation with doctors.
"I want you to know that this is not the end," Ruiz wrote on his Instagram account. "I will simply get back up stronger than ever to do what I love most, which is playing soccer."
This is Ruiz’s second long-term knee injury in less than a year, after he had right meniscus surgery in August 2023. He recovered for RSL’s 2024 opener, starting two of their three matches this season.
In Ruiz’s absence, Braian Ojeda, Nelson Palacio, Emeka Eneli and more will be leaned on in central midfield. The club also has the attack-minded Matt Crooks and Diego Luna.
Ruiz has played for RSL since the 2018 season, tallying 7g/16a in 108 matches. The Claret-and-Cobalt have qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in five of his six seasons in Utah.