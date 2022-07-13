Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake loan Jonathan Menendez to Velez Sarsfield

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

Real Salt Lake have loaned forward Jonathan Menendez to Argentine Primera División side Velez Sarsfield, the club announced Tuesday.

The temporary exit comes roughly 14 months after Menendez joined RSL from Club Atletico Independiente, also in his home country, then on a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) deal.

“We appreciate Joni for everything he has done for our club in the last year,” general manager Elliot Fall said in a release. “This loan will allow Joni more opportunities to see the field and rediscover his best form while providing us with increased roster flexibility.”

Menendez, 28, has appeared in 24 matches across all competitions during his two seasons with the Claret-and-Cobalt, scoring one goal and adding five assists. He's made just four league appearances this year (one start).

As Menendez heads out on loan, RSL sit third in the Western Conference standings (30 points; 8W-5L-6D record).

