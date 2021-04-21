Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando returns to club as academy coach

Nick Rimando is returning to MLS in a new role, as Real Salt Lake announced Wednesday that their longtime stalwart goalkeeper has been hired as a coach for the club's youth academy.
Rimando, the league's all-time leader in saves and shutouts, will work as a goalkeeper coach and with the technical staff at RSL's academy, as well as the club's first team and USL Championship affiliate Real Monarchs. Additionally, he will serve as a club ambassador, which will see him participate in community outreach and partnership and ticketing events.
"I’m excited to join the RSL Academy staff to help develop and mentor these young men," Rimando said in a club statement. "Every player has their own journey, and I am looking forward to using my experience to guide and help them reach their goals. RSL has been a big part of my life on and off the field. After taking some time off and seeing the direction of the club I’m thrilled to join RSL in an ambassador role. I’m excited to bring that buzz back to RSL Nation and to connect with our fans and build a strong relationship with all of our communities."
Rimando made his professional debut in 2000 with the Miami Fusion, but spent the majority of his career with RSL. He played for the club for 12 years, retiring in 2019. With RSL, he won the 2009 MLS Cup and was also named the league's MVP that year. He's considered by many to be the best goalkeeper in MLS history.
Rimando is part of a group of new hires in the RSL academy. The club also announced that Andrew May was hired as an academy head coach after working at satellite program RSL-Arizona, and previously working in the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA academies. Jamie McGregor and Ronny Charry, meanwhile, were hired as academy assistant coaches after working in the club's youth development academy.