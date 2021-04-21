Real Salt Lake legend Nick Rimando returns to club as academy coach

Rimando, the league's all-time leader in saves and shutouts, will work as a goalkeeper coach and with the technical staff at RSL's academy, as well as the club's first team and USL Championship affiliate Real Monarchs. Additionally, he will serve as a club ambassador, which will see him participate in community outreach and partnership and ticketing events.

"I’m excited to join the RSL Academy staff to help develop and mentor these young men," Rimando said in a club statement. "Every player has their own journey, and I am looking forward to using my experience to guide and help them reach their goals. RSL has been a big part of my life on and off the field. After taking some time off and seeing the direction of the club I’m thrilled to join RSL in an ambassador role. I’m excited to bring that buzz back to RSL Nation and to connect with our fans and build a strong relationship with all of our communities."