Real Salt Lake exercise options for Ojeda, Vera: Year-end roster decisions

Real Salt Lake announced their year-end roster decisions on Thursday, keeping much of their core roster that booked a fifth straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance in 2025.

Eight players had their contract options picked up, most notably midfielder Braian Ojeda. The Paraguay international featured in 30 league matches this past season, and remains a locked-in starter for Pablo Mastroeni's side.

Defenders Brayan Vera, Alex Katranis and Noel Caliskan are also returning. They all played just under 2,000 regular-season minutes in 2025.

As for departing players, veteran forward Johnny Russell is again a free agent. The Scotsman scored twice in 12 matches during his lone season with RSL.

Goalkeeper Zac MacMath and forward William Agada are both out of contract. MacMath was supplanted by Rafael Cabral as RSL's starter, and Agada scored twice in 22 games after an early-season trade from Sporting Kansas City.

RSL remain in talks with defenders Javain Brown, Kobi Henry and Sam Junqua about possible returns.

Contract options exercised (8)

Jesús Barea (F)

Noel Caliskan (D/M)

Alex Katranis (D)

Braian Ojeda (M)

Philip Quinton (D)

Mason Stajduhar (GK)

Brayan Vera (D)

Marcos Zambrano (F)

In discussions (3)

Javain Brown (D)

Kobi Henry (D)

Sam Junqua (D)

Contract options declined (6)

Forster Ajago (F)

Matthew Bell (M)

Kevon Lambert (D)

Johnny Russell (F)

Tommy Silva (D)

Jude Wellings (M)

Out of contract (3)