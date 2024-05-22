Disciplinary Committee Decision

Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids players fined after Rocky Mountain Cup clash

RSL - Matt Crooks - yellow card
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued multiple fines after Matchday 15 of the 2024 season.

Arango fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake forward Cristian Arango for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 45th minute of Salt Lake’s match against the Colorado Rapids on May 18.

Real Salt Lake - Mass Confrontation Policy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Real Salt Lake in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match against the Colorado Rapids on May 18. RSL have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to the club and head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, goalkeeper Zac MacMath, defenders Alexandros Katranis and Brayan Vera, and midfielder Nelson Palacio have each been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Colorado Rapids - Mass Confrontation Policy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found the Colorado Rapids in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 90th minute of their match against Real Salt Lake on May 18. The Rapids have violated the Mass Confrontation Policy for the second time this season, and the club and head coach Chris Armas have been issued an undisclosed fine.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, defenders Moise Bombito and Andreas Maxsø and forward Darren Yapi have each been fined an undisclosed amount for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

Crooks fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Real Salt Lake midfielder Matt Crooks an undisclosed amount for entering the field of play during a confrontational incident in the 90th minute of Salt Lake’s match against the Colorado Rapids on May 18.

Puig fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig an undisclosed amount for violating the Hands to the Face/Head/Neck of an Opponent Policy in the 21st minute of LA’s match against Charlotte FC on May 18.

Spaulding fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New England Revolution defender Ryan Spaulding an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 14th minute of New England’s match against the Philadelphia Union on May 18.

Nealis fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis an undisclosed amount for re-entering the field of play after being issued a red card at the conclusion of New York’s match against New York City FC on May 18.

Sviatchenko fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Houston Dynamo FC defender Erik Sviatchenko for violating the Simulation-Embellishment policy in the 77th minute of Houston’s match against FC Dallas on May 18.

Tapias fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Minnesota United FC defender Miguel Tapias an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 90th minute of Minnesota’s match against the Portland Timbers on May 18.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

Related Stories

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 15
Additional suspensions issued from Toronto FC vs. New York City FC incident
Toronto FC's Herdman, Laryea & Johnson suspended for incident vs. New York City FC
More News
More News
Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids players fined after Rocky Mountain Cup clash
Disciplinary Committee Decision

Real Salt Lake, Colorado Rapids players fined after Rocky Mountain Cup clash
Inter Miami CF's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday

Inter Miami CF's Leonardo Campana wins Goal of the Matchday
Your Wednesday Kickoff: How Rigoni’s exit can impact Austin FC
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: How Rigoni’s exit can impact Austin FC
Canadian Championship: Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps advance to semis

Canadian Championship: Toronto FC, Vancouver Whitecaps advance to semis
US Open Cup: Atlanta United, Sporting KC & LAFC book quarterfinal spots

US Open Cup: Atlanta United, Sporting KC & LAFC book quarterfinal spots
Video
Video
05.18.24 RSL-COL Crooks Entering the field 99+min
0:29

05.18.24 RSL-COL Crooks Entering the field 99+min
Disciplinary Committee: 05.18.24 RSL-COL Arango Simulation-Embellishment 47+min
0:36

Disciplinary Committee: 05.18.24 RSL-COL Arango Simulation-Embellishment 47+min
Disciplinary Committee: 05.18.24 RSL-COL Mass Confrontation 99+min
1:38

Disciplinary Committee: 05.18.24 RSL-COL Mass Confrontation 99+min
Disciplinary Committee: 05.18.24 CLT-LA Puig Hands to the faceheadneck Westwood 21min
0:55

Disciplinary Committee: 05.18.24 CLT-LA Puig Hands to the faceheadneck Westwood 21min