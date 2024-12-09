Real Salt Lake acquire Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- RSL receive: Tyler Wolff
- ATL receive: $50k GAM
Real Salt Lake have acquired the rights to Tyler Wolff from Atlanta United, signing the winger through 2026 with options for 2027 and 2027, the clubs announced Monday.
In exchange for Wolff, Atlanta receive $50,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM).
“Tyler has been the definition of a professional during his time in Atlanta and made a positive impact in the community since joining our academy and completing the club’s player pathway to the first team,” said Atlanta United president and CEO Garth Lagerwey. “We want to thank Tyler for his contributions to the club and wish him the best of luck in his future.”
Wolff has 6g/2a in 53 appearances (19 starts) for Atlanta since signing a homegrown contract in 2020. He's the older brother of Austin FC midfielder Owen Wolff.
The 21-year-old joins an RSL attacking corps led by Cristian "Chicho" Arango and Anderson Julio. Rising USMNT star Diego Luna, the 2024 MLS Young Player of the Year, highlights a midfield that also features high-profile summer signings Diogo Gonçalves and Dominik Marczuk.
Salt Lake finished third in the Western Conference in 2024, losing to Minnesota United FC in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
